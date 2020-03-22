Richard Todd Oliver, 49, of Boaz, died March 20, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was born in Louisville. Oliver was a MRI technician and was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed farming, tractors, airplanes and spending time in the country. He was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda Davis Oliver; two sons, Austin Oliver and wife, Maressa of Orlando, Florida and Andrew Oliver of Boaz; sister, Erin Ann Oliver Cheng and husband Benedict of Nashville, Tennessee; brother, James P. Oliver and wife, Ronza of Paducah; stepmother, Wilda Ann Beckham Oliver of Melber; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gary and Mary Davis of St. Charles, Missouri; nephews, Daniel Seddon, Ryne Seddon, Everett Oliver; niece, Rosalie Oliver; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Scott and Laura Seddon.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hulan H. Oliver; mother, Brenda Jean Snow Gibbs; sister, Cynthia Jean Oliver.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 1941 Bishop Lane, Suite 108, Louisville, KY 40218, or to the Bread of Life Humanitarian Effort, P.O. Box 162, Melber, KY 42069.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.milnerandorr.com.
Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.