Richard Nelson Allcock Jr., 86, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Mr. Allcock was born in Paducah on Feb. 15, 1935, to the late Richard Allcock Sr. and Ada Mae Allcock. He was a retired carpenter and member of Southland Baptist Temple. Richard loved to fish and work, and he could always be found fixing or improving something and putting something back together. He will be remembered as a caring, likable and wonderful man who had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger.
Richard is survived by his wife of 12 years, Rosedale Reynolds Allcock; one daughter, Julie Estes (Jeff) of Paducah; one son, Rickie Allcock of Paducah; four stepdaughters, Pam Stevens of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Cindy Koonce (Doug) of Vandalia, Illinois, Nora Medley (Mike) of Metropolis, Illinois, and Jody Belmont (Cedric) of Columbia, South Carolina; two brothers, Ernest Allcock (Lucy) of Paducah and James Allcock (Tammy) of Oregon; four grandchildren, Quinton Allcock (Katelynn Mae) Austin Pickler (Anthony), David Estes (Kelly) and Joshua Estes; four great-grandchildren, Aurra Estes, Gracelynn Wadell, Jackson Allcock and Gracelynn Allcock; two nieces, Lana Alderdice and Teresa Harrison; and two nephews, Kenny Allcock and Sam Allcock.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jim Boyd officiating.
The Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr is in charge of arrangements.
