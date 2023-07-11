Richard Leigh Holland (Dick), 68, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on July 3, 2023.

Dick was born in Paducah on March 12, 1955. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Rex Holland, Sr., Paducah; mother, Jane Cooper Holland, Paducah; and brother, Rex Holland Jr., Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is survived by his sister, Mary Leigh Holland Stiff (John), Albuquerque, New Mexico; two nephews, John Field Simms Stiff, Jr. (Hannah) and Lawson Holland Stiff, (Taylor) both of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two nieces, Hanna Leigh Myers (Roby) and Katherine Mauer (Lance) their children, Benjamin McCabe, Bailey McCabe, Adelie Mauer, and Naomi Mauer, all from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In