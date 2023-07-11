Richard Leigh Holland (Dick), 68, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on July 3, 2023.
Dick was born in Paducah on March 12, 1955. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Rex Holland, Sr., Paducah; mother, Jane Cooper Holland, Paducah; and brother, Rex Holland Jr., Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is survived by his sister, Mary Leigh Holland Stiff (John), Albuquerque, New Mexico; two nephews, John Field Simms Stiff, Jr. (Hannah) and Lawson Holland Stiff, (Taylor) both of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two nieces, Hanna Leigh Myers (Roby) and Katherine Mauer (Lance) their children, Benjamin McCabe, Bailey McCabe, Adelie Mauer, and Naomi Mauer, all from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Dick was a 1973 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School where he was the editor of the school newspaper, The Tilghman Bell. He graduated from Centre College in Danville, in 1977 with a Bachelor of Arts in History. He later received a Master of Arts degree in Historic Preservation from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
He was dedicated to his hometown of Paducah. He worked for Growth, Inc., a local not-for-profit, raising awareness and interest in the preservation of historic buildings and homes, nominating several properties to the National Register of Historic Places in America.
He served on numerous boards and civic organizations throughout his life. He was the only male in Kentucky ever selected as an honorary member of the Paducah Chapter of the Garden Club of America. He served as a board member of the National Quilt Museum in Paducah. He was a founding member of the Historical and Architectural Review Committee. He has served in various capacities with the Paducah Symphony Orchestra. He was involved with the Market House Theatre for many years, serving many meals to the cast members before shows. He served on the Yeiser Art Guild Board of Directors. An active member of the Kentucky State Heritage Commission, he also served as the former president of Commonwealth Preservation and the Dinner Club. He served on the Vestry for Grace Episcopal Church. He was a charter member of the Lower Town Neighborhood Association. He was a participating member of Wall to Wall, Inc., a volunteer organization overseeing the murals at the riverfront.
Dick was the author of two books “Paducah; A Portrait of a River Town” and “Whitehaven: Rebirth of a Southern Mansion.” He designed the Historic Lower Town and Downtown Walking Tour. He nominated 27 blocks of downtown and Lower Town District to the National Register of Historic Places in America.
In the third grade, he was awarded the Citizenship Award at his grade school, starting his path of service to his community!
Dick enjoyed attending the Oxford Berkley program seminars at the University of Oxford, in Oxford, England. He especially liked classes about English gardens.
He made countless friends from all over the world. As a young man, he loved going to Camp Country Lad in Monterey, Tennessee. He started as a camper and continued as a counselor, making lifelong relationships along the way.
He was a renowned traveler, taking a round-the-world tour on a freighter, and tours for the National Trusts. He enjoyed visiting different cultures and experiencing their ways of life.
Most of all, he was a sweet and gentle man who spread joy to all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Paducah Symphony Orchestra Academy Terrace Fund. This project represents many of his passions like historic preservation, gardening, music education and social events. The address is, Paducah Symphony, 222 Kentucky Avenue, Suite 10, Paducah, KY 42003; and designated as a memorial to Dick Holland.
Services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church on Aug. 12, 2023. Visitation will be in Fletcher Hall from 9-11 a.m. with the service following. A reception will follow. All are invited to share special memories of Dick.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
