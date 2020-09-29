Richard L. Hoefs, 88, of Paducah, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.
Mr. Hoefs was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He served in the United States Army and retired from Sears after 60 years of dedicated service.
He is survived by two daughters, Denise Renshaw of Tyler, Texas, and Kim Brasure of Martin, Tennessee; a brother, Roger Hoefs of Oro Valley, Arizona; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Young Hoefs; a sister; and two brothers. His parents were Herbert Herman Hoefs and Dorothy Marie Town Hoefs.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with David Appold officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Garden.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to to Alzheimer’s Association Greater Kentucky Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.