MILBURN — Richard Arthur Green, 72, of Milburn, died on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church and a retired mechanical engineer from USEC after 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Green of Milburn; a son, Chris Green of Paducah; a daughter, Andi Deaton of Zionsville, Indiana; six grandchildren; a sister, Bobbi Courtney of Kevil; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers. His parents were Robert H. and Mildred Rose Gaura Green.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at St. Denis Catholic Church with Chrispin Oneko officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Denis Church Cemetery.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
