Richard Paul French, 55 of Benton, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.

He was a retired field environmentalist.

He is survived by his wife, Judy (Mitchuson) French; his father, Gary Mitchuson, Hardin; two brothers, Jamie French, Benton, and Shawn Mitchuson, Akron, Ohio; one sister, Stephanie French, Hardin; one niece and one nephew.

Mr. French was preceded in death by his mother, Susan (Mayfield) Mitchuson; and one sister, Lois French.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home. The Rev. Alan Miller will officiate with interment to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in the Land Between the Lakes.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospice, 1530 Lone Oak Rd., Paducah, KY 42003.

Service information

Apr 30
Funeral Service
Saturday, April 30, 2022
12:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Apr 30
Visitation
Saturday, April 30, 2022
9:00AM-12:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
