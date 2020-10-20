Richard Elwood Dykes, 73, of Calvert City, passed away at 3 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Richard was born to the late Alfred Richard Dykes and Hazel Rose Dykes on August 15, 1947. He was a member of Holly Hills Missionary Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and loved his country. He served the community as a Kentucky State Police officer, and honorably retired after 27 years of service with the KSP. After retiring, he worked several years for the Marshall County Judicial Building. Richard loved his family and loved spending all of his time with them and his dog, Max.
Richard is survived by his wife, Karen Peck Dykes; two sons, Josh Dykes, Alex Dykes, and wife Jocelyn; one daughter, Gabby Dykes; two sisters, Barbara Barnhill of Paragould, Arkansas, and Judy Peck of Calvert City; one brother, Donald Dykes of Grand Rivers; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Dykes; one sister, Saundra Dykes Hamlin; and his parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home with Duane Holland and John Bedwell officiating. Burial will follow at Peck Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Wounded Warrior Project, 223 Rosa L Parks Ave. Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. To share a hug or leave a message for the family please go to www.filbeckandcann.com.
