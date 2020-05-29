HARDIN — The Rev. Richard Ernest Edmiston, 82, of Hardin, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehab Center in Benton.
He was a Baptist minister for 60 years and the former pastor of Aurora Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Edmiston of Hardin; two sons, John Edmiston of Alabama and Timothy Edmiston of Benton; a brother, Ronald Edmiston of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Francis Overbeck Edmiston.
There will be no services.
Marshall County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
