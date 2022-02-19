PARRISH, Fla. — Richard E. Harmon, son of the late Cora and Edward Elijah Harmon of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away Feb. 7, 2022, in Parrish. He was 86 years old. Richard is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Todd and Todd’s fiancée Connie. He also had a sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews.
Richard was born and raised in Paducah, Kentucky, was a graduate of Heath High School and also attended Paducah Junior College. In the mid 1970’s, Richard was appointed to the Kentucky Harness Racing Commission as deputy commissioner by governor Julian Carroll. He retired in the late 1990’s. Richard was an avid golfer and UK basketball fan.
Private family services were held.
