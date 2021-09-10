BENTON — Richard Douglas Logsdon, 81, of Benton, died
Sunday, Sept. 5,
2021, at Oakview Nursing & Rehab Center in Calvert
City.
Born Wednesday, July 31, 1940, in
East St. Louis,
Illinois, he was
the son of the late Richard Derrill Logsdon and the late Eileen Elizabeth (Morton) Logsdon.
He was a retired guidance counselor
at Cahokia High School in Cahokia, Illinois.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rose Marie (Mercurio) Logsdon; daughter, Julia
Eileen Travous husband Jason of Belleville, Illinois; grandchild, Drayven Eugene Barker of Belleville, Illinois; and nephew, Timothy Hughes of Illinois.
Visitation will
be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10,
2021, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Aurora.
Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Aurora.
Interment will follow in St. Henry’s Cemetery, Aurora.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the St. Henry Building Fund.
Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling all arrangements.
