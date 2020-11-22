FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Richard “Dick” Marvin Hutson, M.D, U.S. Army Veteran, 79, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020.
Beloved husband of Jane, (nee Henry) for 43 years; cherished stepfather of Tyler Prince (Sue); proud Grandfather of Ryan, Lauren & Jason Prince, dear brother-in-law of Jack & Sue Henry; son of the late Woodfin & Jennie Mai Hutson; father of Chris Hutson and the late Eric Hutson; brother of John W. Hutson, fond Uncle of Heather Hutson, Todd Hutson and Jeff Henry and friend to many.
Dick grew up in Murray, Kentucky and graduated from Murray State University in 1963 with degrees in Chemistry, French and Biology. Following graduation, Dick attended the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and received his MD in 1966. He went on to build successful internal medicine practices in both Murray and Paducah,Kentucky before retiring in Fort Collins.
He was an accomplished fly fisherman and lover of anything to do with nature, art, hiking, photography, and gardening. He also amassed an enormous book collection and besides his love of reading, jumped at the chance to visit a bookstore. Dick also had a deep love for animals and was known to save a turtle or two if he saw one in the middle of a busy road. Dick was a kind & caring man and will be missed by many.
Memorials in Dick’s name can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or the World Wildlife Fund at http://support.worldwildlife.org. There will be no services at this time.
