Richard Cornelius Roberts died March 25, 2021. He was born in Paducah, on November 7, 1937. His parents were John Baldwin Roberts and Emily Beaufait Roberts.
He was a member of the last class, 1955, of Augusta Tilghman High School and worked on several class reunions throughout the years. At the University of Kentucky, he was a varsity debater for four years, National Student President of Tau Kappa Alpha (honorary forensic society), member of Phi Beta Kappa, Omicron Delta Kappa and Beta Gamma Sigma. He was president of the Interfaith Council and was awarded the Sullivan Medallion.
Roberts was a graduate of Yale Law School, where he was a member of the school’s National Moot Court Team, and declined an invitation to be an editor of the Yale Law Journal instead, choosing to teach accounting to Yale undergraduates for two years.
Roberts began law practice in Paducah with the law firm Waller, Threlkeld & Whitlow in 1963, and actively practiced law with that firm and its successors, most recently, Whitlow, Roberts, Houston and Straub. Roberts became of counsel at the firm in 2009.
He was a member of the Kentucky Bar Association’s Board of Governors and served the KBA in many other positions, including chair of the Young Lawyers Section, chair of the Rules Committee, the IOLTA Board, the Ethics Committee and Ethics Hotline, and Commission on Bar Admissions. Richard was a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.
Roberts was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church, where he was chair of the Administrative Board for three years, and taught Sunday School for more than 40 years. He also was a member of Grace Episcopal Church.
For multiple years in the 1960’s and 70’s Roberts was campaign chair or president of the Paducah — McCracken County United Way. During his tenure, the local chapter of the American Red Cross became a member agency. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Paducah for more than 50 years and twice served as president of the organization.
Roberts was president of the Paducah Tennis Association and led a drive to improve public courts throughout the city. For many years, he sponsored the Yale Book Award at Paducah Tilghman High School. He was a founder and first president of the Paducah Symphony Orchestra, and thereafter served as director and trustee of the organization’s endowment fund. He was a member and vice-president of McCracken County Master Gardeners Association.
He was married to the late Julia Blyton Roberts. He is survived by his wife Sue Miller Roberts, his son Gifford Blyton Roberts, his brother John Baldwin Roberts, Jr., step-children J. Patrick Kerr, Jr. and Kelly Chapman and her husband Jay Chapman, and his step-grandchildren Emma Sumasa Kerr, Madeline Olivia Kerr and Ellie Elizabeth Chapman.
Donations can be made to the Paducah Symphony Orchestra Endowment Fund or the donor’s preference of an Eleemosynary Organization.
Service arrangements will be handled by Milner and Orr but have not yet been determined.
