Richard Dwayne Cartwright, 66, of Paducah, formerly of Jeffersonville, Indiana, died at 2:17 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at his home.
He attended Midwest Church of Christ in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He retired from Union Carbide as an instrument maintenance mechanic and received his certification at the Institution of Engineering and Technology. Mr. Cartwright was a member of the Ram Rods Motorcycle Club of Paducah.
He is survived by two brothers, James E. Cartwright Jr. and Kenneth W. Cartwright Sr., both of Jeffersonville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Cartwright Sr. and Thelma B. Davis Cartwright; and a sister.
Services are scheduled for noon Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. C.T. Shackelford officiating. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Eastern Cemetery in Jeffersonville.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
