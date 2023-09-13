NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Richard Capers Baker, 101, passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2023, at Belmont Village in Nashville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Wakefield Baker; parents, Nettie Lynn Rowley Baker and Joseph Capers Baker. He is survived by his sons, Stephen Baker (Jackie), David Baker (Connie), Jack Baker (Kim) and Carl Baker (Jil); his daughters, Karen Furlow (Terry) and Barbara McKee (Craig); 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Richard (Dick) Baker was born in Jonesboro, Louisiana, on April 6, 1922. He graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Electrical Engineering in May of 1942. Immediately after graduating from college, six months after the attack on Pearl Harbor, he signed a contract with the Navy and made a long trip to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where he worked retrofitting navy combat ships to add their initial version of radar equipment. In 1943, Dick began work on the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He married Iris Wakefield, his wife of 72 years, in 1947 and moved to Paducah, Kentucky, in 1952 to work at the uranium enrichment plant. In 1955, he worked for the Atomic Energy Commission in conjunction with UCLA to monitor radiation released from atomic testing. In 1959, with five children in tow, Dick managed to move to Boston and earned a Master’s Degree in Health Physics from Harvard University. He also served on the Kentucky OSHA Board for a number of years. Church was an important part of his life, and he was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church in Paducah and served on the vestry and supported Boy Scout Troop 1 as a member of its Troop Committee.
