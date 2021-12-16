DAWSON SPRINGS — Richard C. Lipford, 69, of Dawson Springs, died on Dec. 10, 2021 at his residence.
Richard was born on Aug. 23, 1952 to the late William Leo and Anna Lee Stills Lipford. He was a truck driver, and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed collecting guns, model airplanes, fishing, and learning anything to do with history.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mildred.
He is survived by three daughters, Deanna Lynn Wright, of Mena, Arkansas, Karen J. (Harold Wayne Stewart) Lipford, of Paducah, Crystal Lipford-Monaghan, of Dawson Springs; Four sisters, Nancy Marshall, of West Lafayette, Indiana ,Alison Lan, of Evansville Indiana, Denise Lipford, of Tampa Florida, and Diane Lipford, of Tampa, Florida; two brothers, Roger Lipford, of Madisonville, and Patrick Lipford, of Paducah; five grandchildren, Suzy Traylor, Carrie Monaghan, Gabby Childers, Jamie Dillion Traylor, Erick D. Wright; great-grandchildren, Christopher Luke Childers, Freyja Lauraetta Vie Walker.
Funeral services will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be made toward funeral expenses at www.mor
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.morgansfuner
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.