Richard “Bubby” Winstead, 87, of Paducah, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah. He was born the son of the late Essel Winstead and the late Opal Shoulders Winstead. He retired as a union insulator out of Local #37. Throughout his life, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, boats, and sea-doos. His service in church work spanned decades at Southland Baptist Temple. He and Shirley worked in the youth department, worked as counselors at youth camp, played on the church softball team, sang in the choir, and went on several mission trips that included Honduras, Nicaragua, and Albania. He was happiest when he was outside. He was a member of Southland Baptist Temple.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home with Jimmy Franks officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the funeral home. Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
