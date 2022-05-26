Rev. Richard “Rick” Brantley, 66, of Paducah, died Monday, May 23, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.

He retired from Walmart after 25 years. Rick was a member of East Baptist Church.

He is survived by his sister, Nancy Brantley of Paducah; aunt, Bessie Ross; and uncle, Bill Kinsey; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by one sister. His parents were David and Charlene (Kinsey) Brantley.

Services will be at noon Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Don Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 6 — 8 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.

Memorial donation may be made to East Baptist Church, 2985 Old Husbands Road, Paducah, KY 42003; or a charity of your choice.

