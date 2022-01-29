METROPOLIS, Ill. — Richard Rottmann, 92, of rural Metropolis, passed away at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and 21 hours later his wife, Shirley Rottmann, 85, passed away at 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Mercy Health- Lourdes Hospital.
Richard was born on June 20, 1929, in Arlington, South Dakota, the son of Allan and Magda (Larsen) Rottmann and Shirley was born on April 25, 1936, in Karnak, the daughter of Oscar Henry and Golda Aline (Sexton) Sielbeck. They were married on Oct. 2, 1955 at Hillerman Baptist Church and together they shared 66 years of marriage.
Richard was retired from the State of Illinois, was a farmer, and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Shirley was retired from the Massac County General Assistance Office and they were members of Hillerman Baptist Church.
They are survived by their son, Larry Rottmann (Jan); daughter, Terry Barbato; grandchildren, Amber Gower (Talon), Caleb Kennedy, Anthony Barbato, Stacey Bowles (Lester), and Brandi Stratmeyer (Matt); great- grandchildren, Karson Powell, Lyndsey Watson, Mason Stratmeyer, and Mackenzie Stratmeyer; Richard’s siblings, Alfredia Horman (Paul), Elgie Rottmann (Ann), and Donald Rottmann; Shirley’s siblings, Stanley Sielbeck (Linda), Lee Sielbeck, and Alan Sielbeck (Crea); and several nieces and nephews.
They were preceded in death by their parents; their daughter, Teresa Kennedy (Mark); Shirley’s siblings, Peggy Anderson and Gaila Sielbeck; sister-in-laws, Kay Rottmann and Wilma Sielbeck.
Visitation will be held from noon — 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m. at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with a graveside service and military rites immediately following at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Ben Hottel officiating.
Memorials may be made in Richard and Shirley’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105; or Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.
Pallbearers will be Mike Horman, Greg Horman, Darian Rottmann, Steve Rottmann, Matt Stratmeyer, and Gary Lewis.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
