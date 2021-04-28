HICKORY — Richard Alexander, 77, of Hickory, died at 5:05 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at his home.
He was of the Christian faith, an insurance agent, and also was a restaurant chef.
Mr. Alexander is survived by his two daughters, Kim McGhee of Hickory and Teresa Rogers of Mayfield; two grandchildren, Lauren Thomas of Mayfield and John McGhee of Sharon Grove; two great-grandchildren, Blakeleigh Thomas and Dawsyn Thomas, both of Mayfield; and his sister, Anna Laura Drury of Lone Oak.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Ann Alexander; brother, Bill Alexander; parents, William F. “Bill” and Minnie Young Alexander.
Graveside Services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mark Terhune and Rev. David Lee officiating.
Friends may call from noon to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be: John McGhee, Michael Rogers, John Drury, and Matt Hurt.
