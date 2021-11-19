UNION — Richard A. Evans, 74, of Union, formerly of Paducah, died peacefully at his residence Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
He was the loving husband and best friend of Bobbi Evans for 40 years; loving father of Michelle O’Hara (Steven), of Lakeside Park, Bryan Evans (Jen), of Burlington, and Brittany Evans Yates (David), of Lakeside Park; loving and doting grandfather to seven, Jack (14), Luke (13), Adelynn (10), Benjamin (9), Samuel (8), and Andrew (4) O’Hara, and Kaylee Evans (4); loyal brother to Jerry Evans of North Carolina; devoted dog dad to Izzy; and generous grand dog dad to Pepper and Olive Yates, and Manning Evans.
Rich was preceded in death by his father, Ogle Evans, and his mother, Alene Tillery.
Rich’s life will be celebrated by family and close friends on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
With Rich’s love of dogs, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your local Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.