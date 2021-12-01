BROOKPORT, Ill. — Rhonda S. Jennings, 70, of Brookport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Rhonda was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is her husband of 52 years, Michael Jennings; one brother, Charles R. Smith and his wife, Faye; one niece, Kathy Smith; one great-nephew, Cody Newton; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Dismore and Nancy Jennings; and one brother-in-law, Randy Jennings and wife, Shawnee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie L. Smith and Verna K. (Reisinger) Smith; and one sister-in-law, Phyllis Walker.
Rhonda loved shopping and riding with friends. She was a life member of the Goldwing Road Riders Association.
She worked five years in the Brookport School Systems, Title 3 program. Then she worked 30 years for the Army Corps of Engineers, Lock and Dam 52 at Brookport.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Pell Cemetery with Tim Pearcy officiating. Burial will follow.
Pallbearers will be Randy Jennings, Jay Hite, David Douglas, Jack William Anderson, Jimmy Nix and Rance Phillips.
Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Friday at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
