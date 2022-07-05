SMITHLAND — Rhonda Lynn Buford, 59, of Smithland, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 2, 2022, with her family by her side.
Rhonda enjoyed spending time with her family, sitting on her front porch drinking coffee with her husband, shopping with her eldest daughter, listening to her youngest daughter play music and playing with her granddaughters.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 44 years Marvin Buford; daughters, Deana (Tyrone) Williams of Lone Oak, Julie (Austin) Wedding of Utica; granddaughters, Aubree and Olivia Williams; her sister, Velma (Tony) Yarbrough; brothers, Ray (Lynn) McDonald, Paul (Anetta) Skirvin and her twin Roy (Laurie) McDonald; extended family, Kim (Brandon) Waters, Janice and Wayne Swinford; several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Wilma Dean Skirvin; one brother, Russell McDonald and extended family, Troy Swinford.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Cothran Cemetery in Smithland, with Fred Lowrance officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, PO Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090-8160; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
