GRAND RIVERS — Rhonda K. Harris, 67, of Grand Rivers, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, in Paducah. She graduated from West Kentucky Tech as a medical assistant and worked in the medical field for many years.
She was born on Dec. 16, 1954, in Paducah.
She is survived by her children, Brian “Buff” Wright of Calvert City, Stephanie (Shawn) Chambliss of Fredonia, and Mary Beth Head of Paducah; sister, Sharon Wight of Salem; grandchildren Makenna, Marley, and Macy Chambliss.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Grace Atwell Harris; brother, Steve Harris; grandmother, Nadine Harris; and aunt, Norma Harris.
Rhonda loved life, her family, her friends, and never met a stranger. She enjoyed dancing, taking photographs, and spending time with her granddaughters.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, burial will follow in Dyer Hill Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral hour.
Condolences may be left on line at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
