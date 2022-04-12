GRAND RIVERS — Rhonda K. Harris, 67, of Grand Rivers, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, in Paducah. She graduated from West Kentucky Tech as a medical assistant and worked in the medical field for many years.

She was born on Dec. 16, 1954, in Paducah.

She is survived by her children, Brian “Buff” Wright of Calvert City, Stephanie (Shawn) Chambliss of Fredonia, and Mary Beth Head of Paducah; sister, Sharon Wight of Salem; grandchildren Makenna, Marley, and Macy Chambliss.

She was preceded

in death by her parents, Jim and Grace Atwell Harris; brother, Steve Harris; grandmother, Nadine Harris; and aunt, Norma Harris.

Rhonda loved

life, her family, her friends, and never met a stranger. She enjoyed dancing, taking photographs, and spending time with her granddaughters.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors

and Cremation Services, burial followed in Dyer Hill Cemetery.

Condolences may be left on line at boyd

funeraldirectors.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rhonda Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In