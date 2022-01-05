FANCY FARM — Rhonda G. Hamilton, 64, of Fancy Farm, formerly of Paducah, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her home.
She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.
Survivors include two daughters, Sarah Pulley, Paducah, and Jennifer Thompson, Fancy Farm; father, James Odis Hall, Paducah; one sister, Lesia Rogers, Paducah; and one brother, Tom (Kim) Rogers, Louisiana; and four grandchildren.
Preceding in death was her mother, Lillie Morris Rogers; one sister; and one brother.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to service time Friday at the funeral home.
