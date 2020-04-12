CALVERT CITY — Rheta Mae Harman, 81, of Calvert City died on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mrs. Harman worked for many years as a beautician at Johnny’s Barber Shop. She was a member of Calvert City Church of Christ.
Surviving are her husband of 64 years, George Jackson “Jack” Harman Sr.; children Rhonda Coursey and George Jackson “George” Harman Jr., both of Benton, and Genevieve Noles of Gilbertsville; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hansford Irvin Bailey and Ruby Elmore (Huffman) Bailey Wilson; and a brother.
In compliance with the commonwealth of Kentucky and the CDC’s health and public safety directives, arrangements will be private.
