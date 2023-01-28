April 2, 1930 — January 2, 2023, Aged 92
Dad passed peacefully while at rest from life unto life and his eternal home, as Jesus promised that he has prepared a room for us in His Father’s House; albeit the New Jerusalem described in Revelation 21, which Dad loved to discuss and yearned for in his later age — to be at peace and united with his many loved ones past.
Although he was ready for his “angel’s wings” so to speak, our hearts were not so prepared in that moment, and are rended even as we have that Blessed Hope in Christ. Notwithstanding, hearts once torn will remain perhaps in that poor condition until we reunite with him, which leaves for my sister Cathy and I an agreed mix of happiness for him and an over-shadowing loss for us, especially as we realize that the last visage of Mom on this earth went with him. Yet in this respect, we maintain a true and actual overwhelming confidence with certitude of gladness and joy in that they are together, if you can understand that and I think you do.
Dad was preceded by his loving wife of 59 years Darlene Joy Syverson Rajewich Goode, his parents Benjamin Oscar Goode and Carrie Isabel Wooden Goode, as well as his older brother Harry B. Goode and Harry’s wife Frances, a sister Naomi one year younger pre-born, a much beloved granddaughter Elizabeth Nichole Hood age 15, and her older brother James “Colt” Hood lost in infancy; the loss of Grandchildren being most grievous for all of us but especially Dad it seemed, who found comfort and consolation in scripture and his Bible.
He is survived by his three children with Darlene: Cathy Jo Goode Broadway and husband Glen of Golconda, IL, Mark Gregory Goode and his wife Vicki of Argyle, TX and Carrie Ann Goode Ryan of Tennessee. There are ten remaining grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, all of whom he was proud and enjoyed his long retirement time with. Grandchildren surviving are Daniel L. (Amber) Broadway, Michael A. Broadway, Victoria M. (Jonathon) Broadway Armstrong, Timothy M. (Sarah) Goode, Kevin J. (Tracy) Goode, Brianna F. (Dustin) Goode Wilson, Abigail Marie Goode, Brittany Joy (Spencer) Goode Perry and Amanda Dawn Goode. He is further survived by his nephews and niece, all of whom he was fond and watched grow up, being Ralph (Sandra) Goode, Rickie L. Goode and Ronnie C. Goode, and their sister Gennie (Joe) Goode Hammes.
Known by many names, he was to some Reynolds or Auben and even Aubin his actual birth middle name that he changed later in life, or RA or just “Goode”, yet also by Son to his parents and by Brother for Harry and his Christian community, and even by Number 99 his ol’ basketball jersey number, and later as “Coach” to Khoury Leaguers where his team including nephew Ronnie won the championship, but to us his kids he was of course just Dad, our precious, beloved and irreplaceable Dad.
He was born in a farm house east of Cunningham in Carlisle County, Kentucky in the midst of The Great Depression on April 1, 1930, arriving just before midnight, but for reasons obvious, his mother made the doctor delay and sign his certificate as April 2. Growing up 14 years in Cunningham, which he cherished, he moved with his parents to Paducah in 1944 as his brother Harry went into the Army. He attended Washington Junior High School and Augusta Tilghman, before transferring to Lone Oak High School for his senior year with The Class of ‘49, where he was a standout basketball player given his towering height of 6 ft 4 and 7/8 inches.
He went on to play basketball with Paducah Junior College where he attended courses while considering a career in electrical engineering like his cousin Jay who had played a season under Coach Rupp at Kentucky, or as an architect having been influenced by his father Ben a freelance carpenter. Dad had offers to continue playing ball at Colleges and Universities in the region, but War in Korea was raging in the early 50’s and Uncle Sam came calling.
Dad was fortunate to the extent that he avoided being drafted into the army by entering the Air Force in 1951, where he received training and served until 1955 with an honorable discharge as an electrician in maintenance/care of the nuclear-capable giant B-36 Bombers, the primary component of the US Strategic Air Command (SAC) strike force against the USSR during the early Cold War, stationed at Ellsworth Air Base near Rapid City, South Dakota. He further served in the Air Force Reserve from 1955 to 1959 — a noncombat Veteran and a true Patriot.
Airman Goode would meet in 1954 a young and beautiful charming brunette named Darlene who attended the Rapid City Business College; just a cordial encounter at a local roller rink enhanced by the offer of a hamburger and she was hungry, which quickly blossomed into true love leading to marriage in 1955. Their grand plan for life together began with his military discharge as he intended to continue his higher education while she worked as a secretary, but as is often the case, “the best laid plans…”, for children came quickly starting in ‘56, then ‘57 and again in ‘59.
With Plan B initiated, Dad went to work as a fireman with the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad on the big steam locomotives hauling 100-plus coal cars out of mines in western-central Kentucky and Southern Illinois, having as well once fired the steam engine making the passenger run between Paducah and Louisville with a top speed of 120 mph by employing 6 foot diameter drive wheels. He loved that he had been part of our nation’s long steam engine rail tradition even as it faded into history.
Dad hired in with Union Carbide at the Paducah Uranium Enrichment Plant in about ‘56 or ‘57, for they needed men of his integrity and experience, where he served for 37 years as an electrician until his retirement in 1993, being one of the many “Cold War Warriors” that would defeat finally the USSR, and usher in what could have and should have been a new era of peace and cooperation.
Yet Dad did not this time escape uninjured or unscathed in his service to our country, for he like so many others in Paducah and across our country at nuclear enrichment and nuclear research sites were exposed without their knowledge to dangerous and toxic chemicals, in particular the element beryllium, which when breathed can be chronically debilitating. This was finally acknowledged by our government in an act of Congress and signed by the President, and yet so many good men and women were lost to it, and so many many have suffered and continue to suffer greatly even in our community — our brother and sister Cold War Warriors defending freedom again with their very lives.
Dad was Christian and loved to share the gospel good news of Jesus and forgiveness. He grew up in the Cunningham Baptist Church and surely attended a church here in Paducah in his youth, and then during his time in the military he helped found a baptist church there in South Dakota. In our time he attended Spring Bayou, Trinity Baptist, Lone Oak First Baptist and Mt Zion Baptist, the latter two where he served as deacon, and notably, he helped build with his own skill and labor along with that of other members during the ‘70’s the spacious Mt Zion Baptist Church located west of Paducah on Highway 62 — the one that was later tornado damaged.
Dad loved the Lord and his people, and much like the Good Shepherd would leave the 99 sheep that were safe, going out in search of that one lost sheep that needed rescue and saving; ever a worthy and honorable endeavor before God, even should he fail without success to the end of his life.
Dad’s arrangements were handled through Lindsey’s Funeral Home and Milner & Orr. Words or sympathy can be left with the latter. No flowers were requested or anticipated, but any donations to charity in his name to do good is appreciated, and his favorite was always St. Jude’s and he was generous. And although Dad was badly afflicted with the shaking of Parkinson’s Disease, he never let it get the best of him and for this reason I think and to my knowledge, he never gave a contribution to a Parkinson’s Charity; thinking always of others and their needs, especially those young in life, rather than hoping for a cure for himself. That was Dad, and you can follow his lead if you wish.
“Ashes to Ashes and Dust to Dust”, the remains of his well-weathered and worn body were cremated fully consistent with scripture, and placed by his two children Mark and Cathy in accordance with Dad’s specific instruction, respectfully next to his wife Darlene on Monday, January 9 in Brook Hill Memorial Park. Words of endearment, appreciation and love were spoken as well as indelibly inscribed final messages on his vault prior to internment. Cathy’s husband Glen attended and made his own appreciative comments spoken privately.
The initial very private ceremony on Monday was followed by a small more elaborate religious grave-side service under a clear, brisk blue sky on Saturday morning January 16 that was attended by select family members as Dad had instructed, including some children and all his nephews as well as two special friends including Angie, his Angel at the retirement home where he lived as a widower. Also present were two of his PCM nurses who had been with him several years providing for his immediate care and needs full time, representing a much larger pool of his nurses that Dad knew as friends and loved, and they loved him. Thank you Jennifer, Brenda, Hollis, Debbie, Eugenia, Kimberly, and Jackie as well as innumerable others who were like family to him as well as to us.
The ministry and scripture portion of the graveside service was masterfully conducted to great effect by Pastor Jeff Wallace of Lone Oak First Baptist Church, Dad’s church and Dad’s friend. Therein a portion, Pastor Wallace laid out the gospel to salvation and made the plea for repentance unto righteousness by faith through grace, just as Dad would have wanted. After the service the family and friends retired to a dinner prepared and provided graciously by ladies of Lone Oak First Baptist. Thank you.
Dad, you are missed by us and many. Your stature alone meant most men would look up to you, but your character was far more than that, whereby you are and were respected.
For service to our county and your brothers-in-arms we honor you, both active duty, reserves and cold warrior. A few lines seem appropriate from Kentucky poet Theodore O’Hare spoken at the mass funeral in Frankfort for the many Kentucky boys lost at the Battle of BuenaVista during the US Mexican War, words in part also inscribed at Arlington National Cemetery:
The muffled drum’s sad roll has beat
The soldier’s last tattoo:
No more on life’s parade shall meet
That brave and fallen few.
On Fame’s eternal camping ground
Their silent tents are spread,
And Glory guards, with silent round,
The bivouac of the dead.
