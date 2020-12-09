MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Rex Lynn Jeffrey, 87, died November 30, 2020, in Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Rex was born April 16, 1933, in Murray, Kentucky. His family moved to Paducah, Kentucky, while Rex was young. Rex lived in Paducah until he was a teenager and moved to Lone Oak, Kentucky. Rex graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1951. That June, Rex married Anetta Elizabeth Horton, the mother of his two children, Jodie Elizabeth Jeffrey, of Mountain Home and Dr. Jay Raleigh Jeffrey, of Batesville.
The youngest of 10 children, Rex’s parents, Eunis and Mabel Mizel Jeffrey and siblings, Nella and MaryLou; brothers, Mizel, Wayne, Waddell, Harry, Dee, Fred, Daley, and Shirley preceded him in death.
Surviving Rex are his much-beloved children, Jodie Elizabeth Jeffrey, of Mountain Home and Dr. Jay Raleigh Jeffrey (Diane), of Batesville; his only grandchild, Raleigh Alexander Jeffrey, of Little Rock; along with two dearly loved nephews, James Samuel Freeman (Angela), of Houston, Texas, and Terry Mike Jeffrey, of Paducah, Kentucky.
Rex also leaves behind one beloved great-godson, Caleb Lorenzino, of Fayetteville; and his mother, Dr. Jinna Chen, of Springfield, Missouri, and a dear friend, Shannon Lane Brooks, of Mountain Home.
Also surviving Rex is his first wife, Anetta Horton Jeffrey, of Batesville; and his second wife, Linda Jean Jeffrey Carter, of Boaz.
Rex served in the US Army for two years during the Korean war. After active duty, Rex served eight years in the Army Reserves. Initially, after high school, Rex worked for over 20 years at Union Carbide in Paducah, Kentucky in Operations of the plant facilities.
A hard, industrious worker all his life, Rex always worked additional jobs outside his job at Union Carbide, selling insurance & then cars for Dick Hemmert’s Buick & Renault dealership. After leaving Union Carbide, Rex joined his brothers as an auctioneer at the Dealers’ Auto Auction in Horn Lake MS.
All his life, Rex was passionate about and involved in local and state politics. During the ’70s, in Kentucky, Rex served as an aide to then Lt Governor, Julian Carroll. During the ’80s, he was a lobbyist in Kentucky. Initially, a “yellow dog” Democrat, Rex, became a Republican in his later years. After Rex moved to Arkansas in 1996, he actively campaigned for both local & state politicians every election year until Parkinson’s stopped his driving and walking.
Outside work and politics, Rex was a devoted father & grandfather. Rex practiced baseball with his son, Jay Raleigh for years, helping to assure Jay Raleigh was a star baseball player throughout his youth and teen years. Rex seldom missed one of Jay Raleigh’s or his grandson, Raleigh’s ballgames throughout their school years. His encouragement that Jay Raleigh, his only son, become a physician, as well his unconditional love & support of Jay Raleigh, contributed to Jay Raleigh’s success growing up and later as a general and vascular surgeon.
His devotion, unconditional love, and support of his only daughter, Jodie Elizabeth, contributed to her and her business partner, Shannon L. Brooks success in building their three businesses in Arkansas.
Throughout Jodie Elizabeth’s youth, Rex gifted Jodie Elizabeth with creatures from the usual dogs and cats to a falcon hawk, goats, a bull, and a Tennessee Walking horse and encouraged her passionate interest in communication with animals. Rex helped her establish Kindred Spirits Fur & Feather Sanctuary, in Salesville, Arkansas.
From August 2014, until his passing, Rex lived with his daughter, Jodie Elizabeth, in Salesville. Rex took great joy in helping Jodie Elizabeth care for her creatures, especially her cats, emus, peacocks, geese, parrots, and African Sulcata tortoise, Duke. Lily Cat and Ms. Ellie, an Eclectus parrot were Rex’s special creature companions.
Rex’s family and friends always appreciated his openness, mischievous nature, and positivity throughout life. We know Rex is watching over us while singing Ray Charles and Norah Jones songs.
Due to the COVID pandemic, Rex’s service was private. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Mountain Home AR
In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcome to Baxter Regional Hospital, Hospice of the Ozarks, or Kindred Spirits Fur & Feather Sanctuary-all in Mountain Home, AR.
There will be a celebration of Rex’s life in April 2021, his birth month, in the gardens of Kindred Spirits Fur & Feather Sanctuary in Salesville Arkansas.
