LA CENTER — Rex Daniel Story II, 61, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at his home. Rex was employed as an electrician at Story Electric Service Inc. No matter whether he was fishing, bow fishing, duck hunting, goose hunting or deer hunting, Rex loved being outdoors.
He is survived by one son, Daniel Story of La Center; two sisters, Lisa Story of Tyler and Lori (Tim) Thorpe of Eddyville; two grandchildren, Ty Story of La Center and Jace Story of La Center; and several nieces and nephews.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents, Rex Daniel Story and Joan Kevil.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, with Rev. Bill Ogden officiating.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
