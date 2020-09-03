Reva M. Miller, 85, of Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in Paducah.
Mrs. Miller was a homemaker and member of the Concord Homemakers. She was also a member of United Church of God. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, painting, and sewing.
Surviving are her children, Jeanene Miller of Paducah, Teresa (Mark) Hill of Benton, David (Sharon) Miller of Dallas, TX, Daniel (Wendy) Miller of Paducah; two sisters, Martha Haller of Jacksonville, FL and Carolyn Hatcher of Mobile, AL; four grandchildren, Lloyd (Amy) Gholson, LeighAnn (Patrick) Ellison, Mary Claire Miller, Cameron Miller; three step-grandchildren, Autumn (Gary) Boyd of Benton, Joshua Bryan, and Joey Smith; six great-grandchildren, Lilliana Ellison, Jonah Ellison, Everleigh Ellison, Quint Gholson, Cori Gholson, and Evie Gholson; five step-great-grandchildren, Colton Bryan, Presley Word, Kirklyn Boyd, Kolbe Boyd, and Olivia Ellison.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jonas Todd Miller; and one grandson, Leslye Howard Gholson. Her parents were Hahs McElroy and Dorothy Warden McElroy.
Funeral services will be at 10:00am on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Lindsey Funeral Home. Burial will follow Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family from 9:30am to service hour on Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
