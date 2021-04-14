MAYFIELD — Rev. William H. Strong, 82, of Mayfield passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Mills Health and Rehab.
He was a member of Northside Baptist Church, a Kentucky Colonel, a Baptist minister for 44 years, and a retired employee of General Tire.
Rev. Strong is survived by his wife of 63 years, Martha Alice Moreland Strong; one son, John (Phaedra) Strong of Unionville, Illinois; one daughter, Jean Ann (Jeffrey) Sutton of Paducah; daughter-in-law, Karen Leigh Strong of Las Vegas, Nevada; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Billy Joe Strong; one sister, Margaret Langston; one brother, Ronnie Strong; and his parents, Cecil and Grace Roberts Strong.
Funeral services for Rev. William H. Strong will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Al Chandler will officiate. Interment will follow at Mayfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.