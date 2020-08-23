SALEM — Rev. Michael Ray Grimes, 75, of Salem, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his residence.
Rev. Grimes was born September 7, 1944, to the late Ragon and Martha (Harper) Grimes. He felt the call to preach and began to pastor his first church in 1981. He liked to play golf, watch UK basketball, ride horses and watch the grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Shirley Grimes of Salem; daughter, Amanda Dossett (Craig) of Salem; son, Matt Grimes (Brooke) of Marion; brother, T. R. Grimes (Joanna) of Calvert City; grandchildren, Ragon Fugate (McKenzie) of Ledbetter, Ethan Dossett of Salem, Gavin Grimes of Marion, and Gunner Grimes of Marion; and great-grandchildren, Waylon Fugate and Jaxson Fugate both of Ledbetter.
He was preceded in death by his son Michael Todd Grimes and his parents.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Lola Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
Friends may visit after 5 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Condolences may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
