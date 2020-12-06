Reverend James Carl Walter, 67, returned to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born in Paducah, to Carl and Margaret Walter on October 3, 1953. He married the love of his life, Paula Gail Donner, on August 4, 1979.
James graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1971. He then attended Paducah Community College and the University of Kentucky. After successfully owning a small tobacco business for 12 years, James was called to ministry. He graduated from Concordia Lutheran Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1991 with a Master’s of Divinity and served congregations in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, and White Cloud, Michigan, in his early career. In May 2020, he retired after 25 years of faithfully shepherding his congregation at Grace Lutheran Church in Little Rock, Arkansas. He also served in positions with the Mid-South District of The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
James’ commitment to sharing God’s Word and love knew no bounds. He was a loving pastor, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle to many nieces and nephews, and friend. He was a devoted and vocal fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kentucky Wildcats.
He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret, his father Carl, his nephew Ryan, and his grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 41 and a half years, Paula, and brothers Richard (Glenda) Walter and Charles (Tonya) Walter of Paducah. He was a proud father to his children, Aaron (Kirby) Walter of Chicago, Paul (Jessica) Walter of Milwaukee, and Hannah (Salar) Rafieetary of Memphis, and loved being Grandpa to his granddaughters, Margaret, Catharine, Lillian, and Penelope.
A private service for the family will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paducah, the place where he was baptized, confirmed, married, and ordained.
Miner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in James’ name to Grace Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 250769, Little Rock, AR 72225; or St. Paul Lutheran Church, 211 South 21st Street, Paducah, KY 42003.
The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses, and hospital staff at CHI St. Vincent’s CCU for their tireless devotion to caring for all of their patients.
“His master replied, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!’ ” Matthew 25:23
