NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rev. James Allen Day, 77, of Nashville, native to Kentucky, passed from this life into eternal life on Jan. 11, 2021.
He graduated from Livingston Central High School, Union University, and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He worked for several office equipment companies, insurance companies, and served as pastor to churches in Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife, Juette Joiner Day; one son, Brian (Annette); one grandson, Jeremy (Bailee); one granddaughter Allison; and one great- granddaughter Rooney June Day. He is also survived by three brothers, Philip (Faye), Gary (Linda), Larry (Mildred); and one sister, Elois (Wayne) Quertermous and several nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents Homer and Euline Day; and three brothers and one sister.
Private family services with interment to follow will be held at Smithland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice.
Smith Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
