CALVERT CITY — Rev. Gene Buchanan, 88, of Calvert City, passed away at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Gene was born in Pride, Kentucky on December 6, 1931 to Jesse and Rosa Buchanan. He served his country in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a retired ironworker with Local #395 in Hammond, Indiana, and a retired pastor, serving several churches in Indiana. He was a member of Sharpe Baptist Church.
Rev. Buchanan is survived by his wife of 62 years, Wanda Helen Estes Buchanan; his daughters, Genda Buchanan, of Ledbetter and Dana Lee Hopper, of Shepherdsville; his sons, Gregory Buchanan (Debbie), of Kevil and Bradley Buchanan (Lisa), of Plano, Texas; his sister, Kay Lynn (Robert), of Altamonte, Florida; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; his daughter-in-law, Cathy Buchanan; several nieces and nephews.
Rev. Buchanan was preceded in death by his son, Barry Buchanan; his parents, Jesse Lee Buchanan and Rosa Lee Shanklin Buchanan; his brothers, JL, Raymond, Coleman and Paul Buchanan.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Rev. Buchanan will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, Kentucky 40205.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.