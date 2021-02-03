METROPOLIS, Ill. — The Rev. Donald C. Reusch, 64, of Metropolis, Illinois, died on Jan. 14, 2021, in Paducah, Kentucky. He was born in Savanna, Illinois, on Nov. 12, 1956, to Harlan and Rowline (Perry) Reusch. He was baptised on Dec. 9, 1956, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Derinda Twp., Illinois. He grew up on his parents’ dairy farm in rural Elizabeth, Illinois, where he was an active 4-H member, graduating from Elizabeth High School in 1974. He continued his education, receiving his AS degree from Highland Community College in 1976, his BA with honors from Southern Illinois University in 1978, and his Master of Divinity degree from Wartburg Theological Seminary in 1982.
He served Lutheran (ELCA) parishes in Lily, South Dakota; Butler, South Dakota; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. While in South Dakota, he was a member of the Sioux Empire Gay/Lesbian Alliance and served on the Board for the Center for Equality in Sioux Falls. His secular employment there included several area restaurants, and he was also a cashier for Olsen Oil Company. He met his life partner, Tony Burchardi, in December of 2014 in Sioux Falls. Don loved to cook and entertain friends and family, collected antiques, was passionate about social justice issues, and was also a member of both the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the Equal Rights Campaign.
Don began serving The Seamen’s Church Institute (SCI) as a River Chaplain in 2017 and then started as a Chaplain for St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Paducah, Kentucky, in February of 2018. He continued in both until his passing. During this time, he became a skilled crisis responder and was trained in Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) and Suicide Intervention. His SCI work included crew visitations, presiding at vessel christenings, and delivering invocations at Coast Guard ceremonies. His work at St. Matthew’s was distinguished by his leadership, sermons, and pastoral care. He was greatly appreciated by church members who quickly learned to love him dearly.
Don is survived by his partner, Tony Burchardi. He is also survived by two brothers, Richard Reusch (Twila) of Elizabeth, Illinois, and Daniel Reusch (Dianna) of Carbondale, Illinois; nephew, Chad Reusch, of Stockton, Illinois; niece, Mindy Pratt, of Elizabeth, Illinois, and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Rowline Reusch, and infant nephew, Chet Reusch.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Paducah, Kentucky, held in the future when the COVID-19 virus is under control and it is safe to gather. His funeral service and disposition of ashes next to his father and mother will be held in Elizabeth, Illinois, at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Sioux Falls, South Dakota Area Humane Society, Heifer Project International, or St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Paducah, Kentucky.
