BROOKPORT, Ill. — Reuben W. Maess, 97, of Brookport, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side. Reuben was born on June 28, 1923, the son of Henry George and Anna L. (Wemhoener) Maess. He married Vida Mae Kickasola on March 10, 1945, and they shared 73 years of marriage until Vida preceded him in death on Nov. 2, 2018.
Private family services will be held with Revs. Steve and Teresa Shauf officiating.
Reuben was a farmer and a member of Mt. Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he was an elder. He was an Army veteran and retired from EEI.
Reuben is survived by his daughter, Debbie Barger and husband Charles; granddaughter, Jaime Nobis and husband Ryan; great-grandsons, John and Luke Nobis; step-grandsons, Charlie Barger and wife Staci and Jason Barger and wife Elaine; step-great-grandchildren, Lucas, Tyler, Avy, and Millie Barger; several nieces and nephews.
Reuben was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandson, Jason Giltner; brother, Walter Maess.
Memorials may be made in Reuben’s name to Mt. Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1780 Mt. Sterling Road, Brookport, IL 62910.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
