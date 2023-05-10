Retha Onine Lombardo, 101, of Paducah, passed away at 10:25 a.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at her residence.
Mrs. Lombardo retired from Bendix Company in Michigan and a member of Fellowship Assembly of Jesus Christ in Paducah. Retha enjoyed gardening, playing card games with friends and family, she was a great cook/baker that really enjoyed her sweets. She read her Bible daily and was active in her church until she was no longer able to attend.
Retha will be celebrated for her sharp mind and funny sense of humor along with her amazing love for her friends and family that are going to miss her tremendously.
She is survived by three grandchildren, Gary M. Johnson, Scott (Kristen) Johnson, John (Lisa) Johnson; eight great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; two nieces, Linda Deaton and her sons, Leon Thompson and Russell Horton; Regina Lahndorff of Paducah and her daughter, Crystal Trout; two nephews, Joe Hiett of Paducah, Mickey Hiett of Paducah; two nephews of her late husband, Leo’s side of the family, Nicky Lombardo, Frank Lombardo; two nieces, Shari Ardina, Nancy Andrisani; several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Lombardo; parents, Clark Wallace and Minnie (Feagen) Wallace; one son, Ricky Lombardo; one daughter, Frances (Lombardo) Johnson; son-in-law, Gary Johnson; one grandson, Greg Johnson; five sisters, Stella Taylor, Hazel Mainer, Lucille Bush, Eva Long, Pauline Hiett; five brothers, Virgil Wallace, Frank Wallace, Oda Wallace, Lander Wallace, Fred Hayes.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Rocky Hill and Jim Downey officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from noon — 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family wants to give a special thank you to Retha’s wonderful caregivers for their help in taking loving care of her which include Elisha, Faye, Valerie, and Deborah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Fellowship Assembly of Jesus Christ, 2150 Oaks Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
