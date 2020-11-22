FRANKFORT — Retha Estelle Adamson Carroll, 89, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Private services will be held.
Mrs. Carroll was born in Jackson, Michigan, on October 17, 1931. She retired from the Kentucky State Government after serving many years as the Chief of Staff to the Kentucky State Treasurer. She was a faithful member of South Frankfort Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Carroll mostly loved time spent taking care of her beloved Boston Terrier, “Maddy.” She was a hell of a nice person and will be fondly remembered for her kindness and generosity.
She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Lee Carroll Farmer (Clayton) and Donna Carroll Krembs (Ronald Greiff); and grandchildren, Stephen Maxwell Krembs, Simone Krembs, Lindsay Mannix (Jason), Honor Barker (David), Lincoln Farmer (Donna), Nicholas Farmer, and Austin Andrew Farmer. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Carroll was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Gene Carroll; mother, Lee Anna Barker Adamson; and daughter, Jeannie Lynn Carroll.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Live Streaming of the services will be available after 11 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, via www.harrodbrothers.com/service-videos.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the South Frankfort Presbyterian Church in Mrs. Carroll’s memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
