It is with the utmost sorrow and anguish that we mourn the unexpected passing of our beloved, Renonda Kaye (Keeling) Orenduff of Lone Oak, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2022 at the age of 60 years old.
She was the cherished daughter of Kaye D. Keeling, who was also her best friend and confidant, and the late F. Joe Keeling, whom she is finally reunited with after 15 years without him.
She was the love of her husband, Michael Orenduff’s, life, for 41 years, and she has left a void within him that can never be filled. Renonda & Michael’s unending love brought into this world three children whom she loved with all of her heart. Brandi (Bobby) Smith, Hunter (Natle) Orenduff, and Natalie (Tristen) Martin. After her children were grown, she discovered a new unconditional love in her grandchildren, Michael Knight, Kinsey Jo Smith, Wyatt Smith, Harper Orenduff, Cash Martin, and baby boy Orenduff, due in June.
Renonda not only leaves behind an immediate family that is lost without her, but also a sister, Melissa (David) Davis, who was her first best friend, and a beloved mother in law, Melva Doane, who loved her as her own. As well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family members, and friends, that have all been touched by her light while she was here, earth-side.
Renonda was predeceased by her father, and grandparents, W.D. Keeling, Erma Looper, Herman Deem, and Verna Deem.
Services will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Bro. Gary Hardesty officiating. Burial will follow at the Old Salem Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 from 10 a.m. until service time of noon at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 550 S. 1st Street, Louisville, Kentucky, 40202.
