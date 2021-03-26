LOUISVILLE — Renee Walker Lee, 55, of Louisville, formerly of Paducah, died at noon Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville.
She attended House of Hope Ministries. She was employed as McCracken County deputy property valuation administrator and retired after 27 years of service.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph M. Lee; a son, Brandon Lee; a granddaughter, Nyla Lee; a brother, Vincent Walker, all of Louisville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmitt Walker and Mattie Jean Parker Walker.
Services are scheduled for noon Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Heartland Worship Center with the Revs. Martha Howell and James Alvin Ware Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Friends may also call at the Heartland Worship Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may leave online condolences or light a candle on pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.