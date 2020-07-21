HICKORY — Rene Smith Babb, 63, of Hickory, died on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
She is survived by her husband, Matthew Babb; a daughter, Kristina Smith of Sandoval, Illinois; a son, Jeffrie Smith of Mayfield; five sisters, Judith Holmes of Kentucky, Linda Hampton of Pennsylvania, Janice Martz of Missouri, Anna Marie Coggins of Collinsville, Illinois, and Katie Summers; four brothers, Charlie Roy Hampton of Illinois, Billy Hampton of Tampa, Florida, Keith Hampton of Florida, and Leslie Martz of Illinois; and two grandchildren, Damion “Day Day” King and Jeffrey King.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Hampton Sr. and Sara May Davis; two brothers; and two grandchildren.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services with the Rev. Dennis Lawrence officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, leave a message or light a candle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.