Rene Smith Babb, 63, of Hickory, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Matthew Babb; her daughter, Kristina Smith (Marcus Young) of Sandoval, Illinois; her son, Jeffrie Smith of Mayfield; five sisters, Judith Holmes of Kentucky, Linda Hampton of Pennsylvania, Janice Martz of Missouri, Anna Marie Coggins of Collinsville, Illinois, and Katie Summers; four brothers, Charlie Roy Hampton of Illinois, Billy Hampton (Tina) of Tampa, Florida, Keith Hampton of Florida, and Leslie Martz of Illinois; and two grandchildren, Damion “Day Day” King and Jeffrey King.
She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Hampton, Sr. and Sara May Davis; two brothers; and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner and Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Rev. Dennis Lawrence officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service time on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Donations can be made to: Rene Smith Babb Memorial Fund, C/O Milner & Orr Funeral Home, 3745 Old US Hwy 45 South, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and keeping the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, leave a message or light a candle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.