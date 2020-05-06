Relma Swearingen, 92, of Reidland died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Swearingen was a retired shoemaker from Florsheim Shoes, a member of the Red Hat Society, and a member of Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Betty Henson of Reidland; two nieces, Angee Shellman and Cindy Yates, both of Paducah; three nephews, Tom Henson of Symsonia, Tandy Henson of Symsonia and Mike Henson of Murray; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Swearingen; two brothers; and one nephew.
Services will be private. Burial will be at Provine Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Woodlawn Cumberland Presbyterian Church or any charity.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
