BENTON — Regnia L. “Rickie” Edwards, 73, of Benton, died on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at her home.
She was a homemaker, a retired 23-year employee of Walmart and a member of Oak Level United Methodist.
Surviving are five children, Anita Bruce of Benton, Jodie Phelps of Gilbertsville, Vickie Edwards of Benton, B.J. Proffitt of Marion, and Jimmy Hicks of Metropolis, Illinois; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Larry Gene Edwards. Her parents were Eugene Bell and Martha Elaine (Short) Jessup.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Wyatt Cemetery, Downing Road, Backusburg, with Steven Harris officiating. Interment will follow the service.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton will be handling arrangements.
