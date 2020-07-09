Reginald Carl Patrick Hayes, 52, of Paducah, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, 1:05 p.m., at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Reginald was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his mother, Bernice Harbour Hayes of Paducah; two sons, Jermel Hayes of Denver, Colorado, and Shawn Hayes of Paducah; four brothers, Rocky Hayes of Mobile, Alabama, Roney Hayes of Springfield, Illinois, Lester Hayes and Ramsey Hayes, both of Paducah; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Guess Hayes; one daughter, Shanett Hayes; and his father, Franklin Horace Hayes.
A Memorial Service has been scheduled for noon Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home.
Friends may also call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the memorial hour.
We ask that those attending please abide by state mandated COVID-19 restrictions, by maintaining a minimum of six feet of social distancing and wearing both a mask and gloves within our facilities.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
