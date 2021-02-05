SALEM — Regina Ramage, 57, of Salem, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at her home.
Regina was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Oct. 15, 1963, to her parents, Richard and Joyce Watson. She had worked in health care as an Office Manager and was a member of New Union General Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Darrell Ramage of Salem; daughter, Michaela Hill (Keith) of Marion; step-daughter, Megan DeBat of Spartansburg, South Carolina; sister, Theresa Taylor (Mike) of Salem; mother, Joyce Watson of Salem; grandchildren, Cameron Stone and Dreagen Hill; two nephews; aunts and uncles; family; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Makaela Franklin; step-son, Kyle Ramage; and her father, Richard Watson.
All services are private with Rev. David Davis to officiate. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City OK 73123.
Arrangements are in the care of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Condolences may be left on-line at boyd
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.