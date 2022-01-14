Regina “Jeannie” Marie (Brambrinck) King, 64, of Paducah was called home on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, as she lost her courageous battle with COVID-19.
Her entire family and all who knew her would agree Jeannie had a heart of gold. She spent her life taking care of her family and others. She was immensely proud of the daughter she raised, Sabrina, and proud of the strong woman she has become. She loved her severely autistic son Joshua and spent her days working hard to ensure he was taken care of. Her grandson Dawson was her pride and joy; she loved him “to the moon and back!”, their special phrase. She was blessed to become a Mimi again when Graham was born; she enjoyed every moment she could of the four short months she was able to spend with him. Jeannie beamed with pride when she spoke of her family, treasuring every second she could with them.
Jeannie’s life was hard. She worked every day through pain, ignoring that to take care of others. She gave to everyone from the homeless on a street corner to Saint Jude, Wounded Warriors, Animals. She always believed she could help others and did even if it was the last penny she had.
It breaks the hearts of all of us who were blessed to have Jeannie in our lives to have to say goodbye for now. But we are comforted by a dream Kathy had just before her passing. “God showed me a glimpse of you entering heaven. You had that beautiful smile. You were pain free and surrounded by pure beauty that I could never describe here on earth.” We can now find peace knowing you are in heaven.
Here on earth, we cry for our loss. But in our hearts, we smile knowing you are with God and all your pain is gone. Smile on Mom, Mimi, our Dear Jeannie, we love you!
Mrs. King worked in customer service at Lynx Services for 20 years and was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by her father, Martin J. Brambrinck Jr. of Levittown, Pennsylvania; her husband, Ricky King of Paducah, and his extended family; one son, Joshua of Paducah; one daughter, Sabrina of Lone Oak and her partner, Joel; two sisters, Kathleen Hammond and Sharon Brambrinck of Levittown, Pennsylvania; brother, Martin C. Brambrinck (and nieces Nicole, Alexis and Tori), of Levittown, Pennsylvania; two sisters-in-law, Darcie and Dawn; two grandchildren, Dawson and Graham; and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Agnes C. (Lippincott) Brambrinck.
There will be no visitation or services held at this time.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.