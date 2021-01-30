CHARLESTON, Ill. — Regina Helen Isom, 91, of Charleston, Illinois and formerly of Carbondale and Grand Chain, Illinois, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home and with loving family at her side on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Her Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Avenue in Charleston, with Braden Maher presiding. Visitation will be held at the church in Moriarty Hall for one hour prior to the Funeral Mass. She, along with her husband Bill, will be laid to rest in St. Catherine’s Catholic Cemetery located in Grand Chain, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her honor may be made to the American Cancer Society or to SAGE, a crisis center located in Wenatchee, Washington where her granddaughter is employed as Executive Director. Gifts may be left at the visitation/funeral mass or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, Illinois 61920.
Regina was born on July 21, 1929, in Grand Chain, and was the daughter of Sylvester and Lena (Kirchner) Ulrich. She married Billy Victor Isom on Feb. 21, 1953, and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2016, following 63 years of marriage. She is survived by a loving and devoted family: two children, Andrea “Angie” Hoffman and husband Frank of Bloomington, and Carl “Gene” House and wife Bonnie of Brewster, Washington; three grandchildren, Jessica Johnson (Dan), Carrie Bonner (Jeremy) and Garrett Hoffman; three great-grandchildren, Michael Bonner (Julie), Riley Moser and Kaitlyn Bonner; two nieces and a nephew and their families, Gela Wilson (Duke), Tammie Langston (Jimmy), Tim Hard (Cathi). In addition to her parents and husband, Regina was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Hard, and two brothers, Robert and Charles Ulrich.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.