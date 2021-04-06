ANTIOCH, Tenn. — Regina “Gina” G. Haney Guess, 56, of Antioch, died at 10:44 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2021, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville.
She is survived by two sons, Carter Guess of Port Orchard, Washington, and Stephen Guess of Eddyville, Kentucky; a daughter, Toni Chaney of Kuttawa, Kentucky; two brothers, Mike Haney of Bradford, Arkansas, and Eric Haney of Paducah, Kentucky; a sister, Lynne Coleman of Metropolis, Illinois; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Guess; a daughter, Trista Howe; a sister; and a brother. Her parents were Earl Haney and Kathleen Carter Haney.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Eddyville with the Rev. Randell Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Kuttawa.
Dunn’s Funeral Home of Eddyville is in charge of arrangements.
